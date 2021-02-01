Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Okta comprises about 0.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 581.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 47.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Okta by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $259.01 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

