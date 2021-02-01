SALT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89,503.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 25% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $38.47 million and approximately $89,503.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

