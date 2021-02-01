Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

