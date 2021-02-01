saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.03 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $5.03 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $922.76 or 0.02729938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00269542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038193 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance’s total supply is 83,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,586 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

