Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $1.74

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $2.00. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.66.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.