Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 603,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. Analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

