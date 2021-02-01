RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of RYB stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

