Rupee Trading 28.8% Lower This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $43,071.53 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053369 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,969,350 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

