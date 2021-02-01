Ruff Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,496.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $153,496.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

