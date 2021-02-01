RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. RPM International posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. BP PLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $13,400,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.