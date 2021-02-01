Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,185 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.38. 276,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

