Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $45.85 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $45,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 254.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of AME traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,895. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

