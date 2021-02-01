Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $233.30 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $233,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

TMO stock traded up $14.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $523.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

