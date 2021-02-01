Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $146.64 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $146,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $527.70. 144,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $326.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

