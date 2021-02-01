Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $101.44 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,074,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,012 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $101,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.17. 79,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,542. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

