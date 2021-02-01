Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CME Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.