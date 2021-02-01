Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 306,925 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,925 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $63,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,926. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

