Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,250 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $76,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.31. 14,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,695. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

