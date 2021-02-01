Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $40.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,984.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,898.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

