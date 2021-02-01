Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.