Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.18. 97,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,463. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

