Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,626. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.78.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

