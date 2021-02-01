Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.03. 6,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,768. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

