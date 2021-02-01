ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $5.67 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $431,570.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.13 or 0.00604212 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

