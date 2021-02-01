Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 212,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

