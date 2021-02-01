Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Head to Head Review

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roche and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $61.87 billion 4.81 $13.58 billion $2.54 17.09 Protagonist Therapeutics $230,000.00 3,444.79 -$77.19 million ($2.98) -6.95

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Roche has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Roche shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics -252.03% -54.00% -35.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roche and Protagonist Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 1 5 6 1 2.54 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.04%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Roche.

Summary

Roche beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. Further, the company discovers, develops, and delivers gene therapies. Roche Holding AG has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; collaboration and license agreement with Lead Pharma Holding B.V. to develop oral small molecules to treat a range of immune mediated diseases; and a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PTG-200 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

