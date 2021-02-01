Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

RHHBY stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. 3,829,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

