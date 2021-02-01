Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $31,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in International Paper by 28.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $50.31 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.