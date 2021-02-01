Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 435,446 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 435,446 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $29,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

