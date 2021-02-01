Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,691 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $27,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $80.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

