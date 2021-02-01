Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $286.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.29. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

