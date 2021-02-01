Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

