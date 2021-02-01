Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,214,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,167 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $36,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 416,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 116,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 227,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

