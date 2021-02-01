Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $24,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $58.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

