Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 134,921 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $140,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

