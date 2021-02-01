RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Raised to $102.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.75.

RLI stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

