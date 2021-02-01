Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $28.97 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and $3.78 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00079961 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.