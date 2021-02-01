RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is Falcon Point Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for approximately 3.9% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock traded up $16.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

