Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Humana comprises 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $383.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

