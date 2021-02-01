Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after buying an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $218.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

