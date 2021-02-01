Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $279,000 in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,353,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 477.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,124,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $165.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.43. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $183.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.