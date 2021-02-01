Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 143,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

