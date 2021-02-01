Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2,794.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $139.82 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25.

