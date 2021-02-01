Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 73,342 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

PEJ stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

