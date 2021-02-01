Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 154,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 63,255 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $56.21.

