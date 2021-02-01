Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$37.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.43. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCH. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$32.50 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

