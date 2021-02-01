RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.