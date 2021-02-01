REVV Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One REVV token can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00145995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00266606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038765 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.