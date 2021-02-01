Reviewing Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) & ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mechel PAO and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechel PAO $4.60 billion 0.08 $37.34 million N/A N/A ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.03 -$324.05 million N/A N/A

Mechel PAO has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Mechel PAO shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Mechel PAO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mechel PAO and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechel PAO 0 0 1 0 3.00 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mechel PAO currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 394.19%. Given Mechel PAO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mechel PAO is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Profitability

This table compares Mechel PAO and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechel PAO N/A N/A N/A ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mechel PAO has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mechel PAO beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates. The company's Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, long steel products, and carbon and stainless flat products; ferrosilicon products; and pig iron, as well as metal products, including wire products, stampings and forgings, structural shapes, beams, and rails. Its Power segment generates and supplies electricity, heat energy, and other power resources to third parties. Mechel PAO also offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Mechel OAO and changed its name to Mechel PAO in March 2016. Mechel PAO was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

