Reviewing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $817.50 million 4.28 $289.54 million $1.73 12.25 Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 5.48 $18.03 million $0.44 90.64

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.74%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 26.02% 12.05% 1.88% Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Live Oak Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

